151 suspected secret society members in Singapore arrested

SINGAPORE - Police have hauled in more suspected members of unlawful societies, announcing on Tuesday (Jan 5) that they had arrested 52 men between Dec 30 and Jan 3.

The suspects, aged between 16 and 65, were picked up as part of a two-week islandwide operation that started on Dec 21.

PHOTO: Singapore Police Force

This brings the total number of men arrested to 151.

Police had announced on Dec 30 the arrest of 75 suspects and on Dec 21, 24 more alleged gang members.

As part of the operation, proactive checks were conducted at various congregation hot spots, including food and beverage outlets and shopping malls.

The police said that they will continue to monitor the situation and conduct targeted enforcement operations to suppress gang activities that threaten public safety.

PHOTO: Singapore Police Force

The police added that they have zero tolerance for secret society activities and will not hesitate to take action against those who choose to be associated with gangs.

PHOTO: Singapore Police Force

"Members of the public are advised to steer clear of secret society activities and to report those engaging in such activities to the police immediately," said the police.

Anyone found guilty of being a secret society member can be fined up to $5,000, jailed up to three years, or both.

