Chinese national arrested after 14,550 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes worth more than $1.5m worth seized

A 40-year-old Chinese national has been arrested for his alleged offences relating to duty-unpaid cigarettes amounting to more than $1.5 million.

Singapore Customs said in a media release on Monday (Feb 23) that its officers seized 14,550 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes following two operations on Feb 7 and Feb 11.

During the first operation on Feb 7, officers seized 7,306 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes which were found concealed inside three air cooler units in a unit within an industrial building at Jalan Buroh in Pioneer.

Through follow-up investigations, another operation was launched on Feb 11 at another industrial building at Tuas Bay Close, where they uncovered an additional 7,244 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes, also hidden within three air cooler units.

Investigations revealed that an unknown person had allegedly engaged the arrested man to retrieve the duty-unpaid cigarettes from the air coolers and pack them for local distributions.

Court proceedings against the suspect are ongoing.

Those found guilty of buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing, or dealing in duty-unpaid goods can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and Goods and Services Tax evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.

Singapore Customs urged members of the public to report suspicious activities, adding that the operations reflect its resolve to detect and deter tax evasion.

