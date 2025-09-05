15th Parliament opens: President Tharman says Government must 'continually earn' public trust

The Government must “continually earn” public trust to “avoid the dysfunction that has bedevilled so many other countries”, said President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in his opening address of the 15th Parliament on Friday (Sept 5).

In a speech that sets out the Government’s priorities for the next five years, he said that Singapore has defied the trend of eroding public trust in governments and other institutions seen “almost everywhere across the world".

This is due to the country cultivating a different ethos of governance and politics, he said, which values “stewardship over expediency” and “enduring responsibility over transient gain”.

“We have been able to do so because we have built trust, both between government and the people, and amongst citizens themselves.”

“This trust has allowed us to make hard choices when needed, and to plan for the future beyond current election cycles.”

But he warned that such trust must be continually earned through “continuous dialogue, listening, accountability and a shared sense of purpose”.

“As we turn the page on SG60 and write our nation’s next chapter, let us be guided by this spirit of trust,” he added.

President Tharman said that rivalry between the US and China will intensity, as both countries continue to compete across economic, technological and military domains.

“These are not transient headwinds, but fundamental shifts in the tides. The seas ahead will be rougher, and far less predictable than before.”

Sketching out the challenges facing Singapore, he said that the Government’s priority is to safeguard Singapore’s place in the world.

Besides investing to strengthen the military and guarding against foreign actors who spread disinformation, it also means “guarding against dangers at home” — such as acts of terrorism, scams, drugs and vapes that are laced with harmful substances.

On the economy, he warned that Singapore cannot hold back against “a tide of change” with jobs and skills evolving faster than before.

“We will empower workers with the skills they need to adapt and seize new opportunities,” he said, adding that such measures include the Jobseeker Support Scheme and SkillsFuture Level-Up Programme.

Beyond jobs, he said that the Government will also support Singaporeans at every stage of their lives — whether it meant keeping public housing affordable and accessible, secure jobs or helping the elderly age well.

Another top concern among Singaporeans that was brought up in the speech — cost of living.

“We understand these anxieties. That is why we will continue to cushion these burdens and ensure that every citizen has access to life’s essentials,” he said.

The President said that the Government has worked hard to ensure fairer outcomes, but the work is not done, and Singapore must sustain social mobility through the education system, enhance career pathways and uplift lower-income families.

“This is the promise of Singapore: that birth does not dictate destiny, that no one is left behind, and that every generation can look ahead with optimism and hope,” he said.

Echoing a theme from Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s National Day Rally speech, President Tharman called on Singaporeans to put “we before “me” in their everyday deeds and actions.

“We will nurture a ‘We First’ society at every level, starting in the community,” he said.

A ‘We First’ society is not only about organised programmes. It is equally about values and regular habits or care, such as offering a seat on the train and lending a hand in times of need.

The Government will also work with community leaders to grow “networks of care” and create opportunities for Singaporeans to lead programmes to take up causes that matter.

“By creating a more open and engaged society, we will strengthen Singapore, and deepen the solidarity that defines us,” he said.

MPs will debate the President’s Address from Sept 22 to 26.

'This is Parliament House, not TikTok livestream': Seah Kian Peng

Parliament proceedings started at 5pm with the election of Speaker Seah Kian Peng, who remained in his role from the previous term.

PM Wong had announced his intention to nominate Seah for the role again, praising him for having brought a “steady hand and thoughtful leadership to the House”.

Seah, 63, was first elected to the post on Aug 2, 2023, making him the 11th Speaker of Parliament since Singapore’s First Legislative Assembly of 1966.

In his speech on Friday, Seah noted that Parliament has the largest numbers of MPs and the most number of female MPs.

Out of the 99 MPs, 31 are women.

Seah also laid out how all MPs should conduct themselves in Parliament.

These include scrutinising and criticising policies vigorously while also offering alternatives for consideration, and that “in the course of debate we can change our positions and agree, likewise we can also agree to disagree”.

“And yes, please resist playing to the gallery. This is the House of Parliament, not a livestream on TikTok,” he said.

After Seah was elected, the MPs took their oath.

The People’s Action Party has 24 first-time MPs, while the Workers’ Party (WP) — the only opposition party to win seats in the General Election on May 3 — has five new MPs and two new Non-Constituency MPs.

Seah reiterated that the laws passed in Parliament will “touch the lives of fellow Singaporeans”, including individuals, businesses, organisations and “for generations to come”.

“Treat each other with respect and never forget our paramount duty — to serve the people of Singapore with integrity and conviction,” he said.

“It is through the workings of this chamber that we can ensure a cohesive and fulfilling future for our country, and build a more caring, giving, compassionate and inclusive community for our children and grandchildren.”

Among the MPs who congratulated Seah on his re-election, Leader of the Opposition and WP chief Pritam Singh said that Parliament is likely to be a very busy place, with the backbenchers expected to greater roles in scrutinising Government policy and speaking up for Singaporeans.

“Sir, the Parliament you preside over will have to ensure that the voices of Singaporeans are heard in this chamber, so as to serve the country we all call home, throughout this parliamentary term,” said Singh.

“Singaporeans will have concerns and questions about the nation’s direction. More conversation, debate, openness and transparency will be the order of the day.”

chingshijie@asiaone.com