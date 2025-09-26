16 people caught for e-vaporiser offences following raids on public entertainment outlets

The police nabbed 16 people for e-vaporiser related offences in a series of raids on public entertainment outlets.

The suspects, aged between 21 to 50, were caught in establishments such as pubs, bars and KTV lounges, said the police and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a joint release on Friday (Sept 26).

More than 70 e-vaporisers and related components were seized from those who were caught and they were fined under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act.

A total of nine island-wide, multi-agency enforcement operations were conducted between Sept 11 and 19 by all seven police land divisions and the Criminal Investigation Department, supported by officers from HSA.

More than 780 people were checked across 101 public entertainment outlets by a total of 150 police and HSA officers.

These enforcement operations are part of ongoing efforts to crack down on vaping.

Those who are caught possessing, using or purchasing e-vaporisers now face higher penalties under an enhanced enforcement regime which kicked off on Sept 1.

First time offenders face a fine of up to $700 while second-time offenders are required to undergo rehabilitation. Those who do not complete the rehabilitation programme will be prosecuted.

Offenders caught using e-vaporisers for the third time and more will be prosecuted in court under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act and be liable for a fine of up to $2,000.

Director of Operations Department, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Leon Chan said that the police will continue to enforce a zero-tolerance approach to vaping by working with HSA and other law enforcement agencies.

12 arrested for other offences

An additional 12 individuals were nabbed for other offences during the enforcement raids.

Four men, aged between 24 and 44, were arrested at a public entertainment outlet in Rochor for being suspected members of unlawful societies, while a 22-year-old man was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt and using abusive words towards a public servant.

A 16-year-old was arrested near Rochor for using a forged electronic record as well as drunkenness in a public place, and a 40-year-old man was arrested at a public entertainment outlet at Rochor for suspected drug-related offences.

A man and four women, aged between 22 to 30, were arrested at public entertainment outlets in Telok Ayer and Orchard for working without valid work pass under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

3 errant motorcyclists arrested

The Traffic Police also conducted an island-wide enforcement operation from Sept 15 to 17 against errant motorcyclists.

During the operation, 211 motorcyclists were stopped for checks and three people, aged between 24 and 40, were arrested for driving without a valid driving licence and using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage, said the police.

The Traffic Police warned that they take a serious view of errant road users who blatantly flout traffic laws and endanger the safety of other road users, adding that they will continue enforcement efforts.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

