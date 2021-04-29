16 community infections among 35 new Covid-19 cases on April 29

There are 35 new cases of Covid-19 infection as of Thursday (April 29) noon, taking Singapore's total to 61,121.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that among these, 16 cases involved locally transmitted Covid-19 infection in the community and none in the dormitories.

Seven of them are family members of case 62517 — a 38-year-old male Singaporean who works as an Immigration & Checkpoints Authority Officer at Changi Airport Terminal 1 — and had already been placed on quarantine earlier.

Another eight are linked to case 62541 — a 46-year-old female Philippines national who is a nurse at Ward 9D, at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) — and were detected from MOH's proactive testing of patients and staff in the affected ward.

There are also 19 imported cases that were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Following the detection of Case 62541, TTSH has locked down the affected ward and tested the patients who had been in the ward. All staff working in TTSH wards will also be tested for Covid-19 infection as a precautionary measure.

All close contacts of the cases, including patients, visitors and staff who had been in Ward 9D, will be placed on quarantine. The hospital wards are off-limits to visitors while investigations are ongoing.

MOH said it is working through the details of the cases and will share further updates tonight.

