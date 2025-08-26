16 months' jail for man who made etomidate-laced pods for vapes in first Kpod conviction case

SINGAPORE — In Singapore's first ever conviction linked to Kpods, a man was sentenced to 16 months' jail and a fine of $400 on Aug 26 after he produced the etomidate-laced pods for sale to e-vaporiser users.

In December 2024, Mohammed Akil Abdul Rahim, 41 was caught in his Yishun flat with 26.4g of a white powder that contained enough etomidate to produce over 70 Kpods.

The Singaporean had pleaded guilty on Aug 13 to multiple charges, and most of them involved vaping-related products. He also admitted that he had made a false statement to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

On Aug 26, Deputy Principal District Judge Ong Chin Rhu said that deterrence is paramount in offences linked to etomidate.

She stressed that the potentially devastating effects of etomidate abuse is apparent, and the substance had been detected in multiple unnatural death cases, including a fatal traffic accident.

On July 25, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said that etomidate has been detected in the blood samples of two people involved in a road accident in Punggol Road in May.

As for Akil's case, the judge said that it had transnational elements and could involve a syndicate.

She also noted that he was facing financial difficulties when he committed his etomidate-related offences.

In earlier proceedings, the court heard that Akil had told investigators that before he committed the offences, he went to a Johor shopping mall in October 2024.

He then met a man known only as "Joe", who offered him a job of preparing etomidate-laced vape pods for customers in Singapore.

HSA prosecutor Yang Ziliang had said Joe would arrange for items such as bottles of "e-liquid", empty pod casings, and etomidate powder to be sent to Akil's home via courier.

Akil, who lived with his mother, had to mix the e-liquid with the powder and fill the empty pod casings with the mixture.

The filled pods would then be kept at the flat for upcoming orders.

Joe would share Akil's mobile number with potential customers, who would contact Akil to order the vape pods.

Akil was paid $10 for every pod prepared and provided to customers.

Court documents stated that Akil agreed to be part of the plan even though he knew vape products were illegal in Singapore.

In the early hours of Dec 11, 2024, he received a WhatsApp message from somebody known only as "Beast" who wanted to order pods.

Akil, who agreed to provide 100 pods to Beast, placed them in a paper bag, which he left outside his home.

Shortly before 12.40am that day, a deliveryman picked up the bag and received instructions to send it to Sin Ming Drive, near Bishan Street 22.

He later went to Yishun North Neighbourhood Police Centre to alert the authorities after he saw that it contained vape-related items.

At around 5.30am, HSA officers went to Akil's home and uncovered items including a bag containing the etomidate powder and syringes.

At around 9am, Akil surrendered his passport to the authorities but was not arrested.

The court heard that the offender later tried to leave for Malaysia to visit his girlfriend, even though he did not have his passport with him.

In January 2025, he made a false statement to the ICA that he had left his bag containing his identity card and passport at a coffee shop.

He claimed that only the card was returned later.

Akil was issued with a new passport, which allowed him to travel overseas several times before he was finally found out

Etomidate, which is currently regulated under the Poisons Act, will be listed as an illegal drug from Sept 1.

On Aug 24, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said it will be classified under the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA) as a Class C drug.

Such drugs refer to substances that have lower potential for harm than Class A and Class B drugs but are still dangerous enough to warrant strict control.

Other drugs classified under this category include hypnotic drug Erimin-5 (nimetazepam).

Once etomidate is reclassified under the MDA, abusers will face harsher penalties, such as a maximum sentence of 10 years' jail and a $20,000 fine for illegal possession and use.

Those who traffic in Class C drugs can be jailed for up to 10 years and given five strokes of the cane.

This is compared with the maximum penalty of two years' jail and a $10,000 fine under the Poisons Act for possession, use and trafficking.

Since Aug 21, three other unrelated vaping-related ones were adjourned after the respective judges asked the prosecution for further submissions for the courts to decide if harsher punishments were warranted as a deterrent to like-minded offenders.

One of the cases involved Orison Toh Chun Kee, 28, who was initially expected to plead guilty on Aug 25.

For Toh's case, HSA prosecutor Jolene Chia said the prosecution would like to relook its sentencing submissions.

This, after District Judge Wong Li Tein gave instructions to HSA on Aug 21 to do so for both vape- and Kpod-related offences.

They involved Nicole Lorraine Rodrigues, 32 and Tan Wee Siong, 44, whose cases appeared before Judge Wong on Aug 21.

She had said: "We need to start relooking at the sentencing submissions for these cases, as they are currently not in line with public sentiment."

The cases involving Toh, Tan and Rodrigues are pending.

Used in hospitals to induce sedation during medical procedures, etomidate is meant to be injected into the veins under clinical supervision and is never intended to be inhaled.

When vaped, it enters the lungs directly and may trigger spasms, breathing difficulties, seizures and even psychosis

To report vaping-related offences, call the HSA hotline on 6684-2036 or 6684-2037 from 9am to 9pm daily, including public holidays. Reports can also be made online at www.go.gov.sg/reportvape

If you have a story to share about vapes, e-mail us atstnewsdesk@sph.com.sg

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority's Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board's I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/. To surrender devices, without penalty: Locate the nearest vape disposal bin near you at hsa.gov.sg/tobacco-regulation/bin-vapes. For more addiction or substance abuse support: National Mindline: 1771, 6669-1771 (WhatsApp) or mindline.sg/fsmh

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

