16-year-old among 309 probed over scams involving over $9 million in losses

A total of 309 people aged between 16 and 75 are being investigated for their suspected involvement in scams where victims lost more than $9 million.

In a two-week operation conducted in April by the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven police land divisions, 214 men and 95 women were found to be involved in more than 1,600 cases as scammers or money mules, the police said in a news release on Thursday (April 25).

They are being investigated for the offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

The scams are related to mainly investment, jobs, friend impersonation and e-commerce. There were also internet love scams.

The police, who said they take a serious stance against anyone who is involved in scams, added: "Members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes."

Those found guilty of cheating face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Those convicted of money laundering can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both.

And the offence of carrying out unlicensed payment services carries a fine of up to $125,000, an imprisonment term of up to three years, or both.

For more information on scams, visit www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline at 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on scams can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

