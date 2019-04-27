16-year-old arrested for criminal intimidation, drug-related offence at Havelock Road

A 16-year-old male teenager was arrested for criminal intimidation and suspected drug-related offence at Block 50 Havelock Road on Friday afternoon (Apr 26).

The police told Stomp that they received a call for assistance at 3.12pm.

Stomp contributor Sarifee alerted Stomp to the incident after he saw police and Singapore Civil Defence Force vehicle arrive at the scene.

"The Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) was here too," said Sarifee.

In one of the photos shared by the Stomp contributor, SCDF officers can be seen setting up a life pack.

An SCDF spokesman told Stomp they responded to a call for assistance at 4.07pm.

A rescue net and life pack were set up as a precautionary measure while police negotiated with and then apprehended the teen.

Police investigations are ongoing.