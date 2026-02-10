16-year-old girl caught riding deregistered motorcycle on expressway

A 16-year-old girl is under police investigation after she was allegedly caught riding a deregistered motorcycle on an expressway without even having a licence.

In a statement on Tuesday (Feb 10), the police said officers stopped a motorcyclist along East Coast Parkway during a routine patrol at about 5.40pm on Feb 5.

Checks revealed that the female motorcyclist did not have a licence and was riding a deregistered motorcycle with a 16-year-old female pillion rider, putting both teenagers and other road users at risk.

The female motorcyclist is being investigated for multiple traffic-related offences including using a deregistered vehicle, driving a vehicle below 18 years of age, using a vehicle without a licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

"Deregistered vehicles pose significant safety risks as they are not covered by insurance and may not be roadworthy," said the police.

"When operated by underage or unlicensed drivers, the dangers are further compounded, endangering not only the drivers but also other road users."

The police reminded owners that they are responsible for ensuring the proper disposal of their vehicles after deregistration.

Suspected cases involving the use of deregistered vehicles or unlicensed drivers should also be reported.

Under the Road Traffic Act, keeping or using a deregistered vehicle carries a fine of up to $2,000 and/or up to three months' jail for a first offence, while repeat offenders face a fine of up to $5,000 and/or up to six months in jail.

Meanwhile, anyone found guilty of using a vehicle without a valid licence faces a fine of up to $10,000 and/or up to three years' jail for a first offence, while repeat offenders face a fine of up to $20,000 and/or up to six years in jail.

