160,000 Singaporeans to receive $100 worth of grocery vouchers to help with household expenses

SINGAPORE - About 160,000 eligible Singaporeans will receive $100 worth of grocery vouchers next month to support them with their household expenses amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is part of the Care and Support Package announced at last year's Budget.

All Singaporeans aged 21 and above this year who live in one- and two-room Housing Board flats and do not own more than one property are eligible for the vouchers, said the Ministry of Finance in a statement on Monday (Sept 27).

The grocery voucher scheme will provide a total of about $63 million in assistance to those eligible.

Last year, the recipients received $300 worth of vouchers in two equal batches: one in October and one in December.

Next month's $100 distribution of $100 worth of vouchers will be the third batch.

The vouchers will be delivered to eligible households on Saturdays throughout next month, from Oct 2.

Eligible recipients in Chinatown, Queenstown and Bukit Merah, for instance, will have their vouchers delivered to their doorstep on Oct 2. If there is no one at home to receive the vouchers that day, there will be a second delivery attempt over the following week, between Oct 4 and Oct 8.

If there is no one to pick up the second delivery as well, the courier will leave a delivery notification card at the doorstep for recipients to collect their vouchers at a specified post office within 10 working days.

The grocery vouchers can be used at supermarkets including Giant, FairPrice, Prime Supermarket and Sheng Siong.

In October last year, grocery vouchers were delivered to letterboxes at HDB blocks, leading to a series of voucher thefts islandwide. Letterboxes were forcibly pried open in various neighbourhoods.

For instance, a 34-year-old woman used an improvised device comprising a pen, a fishing hook and sticky tape to steal $450 worth of vouchers from letterboxes in Kim Tian Place.

Delivery of $100 worth of grocery vouchers in October

The vouchers will be delivered to the doorsteps of homes on the Saturdays of next month, based on where recipients live. If there is no one at home to receive the vouchers on that Saturday, there will be a second delivery attempt the following week.

First delivery Second delivery Postal code Area Saturday, Oct 2 Monday, Oct 4 - Friday, Oct 8 01XXXX – 31XXXX Chinatown, Queenstown, Bukit Merah, Tiong Bahru, Telok Blangah, Pasir Panjang, Clementi, Beach Road, Little India, Ghim Moh, Holland, Toa Payoh Saturday, Oct 9 Monday, Oct 11 to Friday, Oct 15 32XXXX – 53XXXX Whampoa, Bendemeer, MacPherson, Geylang, Eunos, Marine Parade, Bedok, Tampines, Pasir Ris, Hougang Saturday, Oct 16 Monday, Oct 18 to Friday, Oct 22 54XXXX – 69XXXX Sengkang, Serangoon, Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Upper Bukit Timah, Jurong East, Jurong West, Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang, Chua Chu Kang Saturday, Oct 23 Monday, Oct 25 to Friday, Oct 29 73XXXX – 82XXXX Woodlands, Sembawang, Yishun, Sengkang West (Fernvale, Jalan Kayu), Punggol

READ ALSO: Budget 2021: Singapore households to get $900m support package

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.