162 locally transmitted Covid-19 infections on July 22; 52 cases unlinked

The Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily confirmed 162 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases as of Thursday (July 22) afternoon, of which 87 are linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster and five belong to the KTV cluster.

59 cases are linked to previous cases and had already been placed on quarantine. Meanwhile, 51 cases are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance.

52 cases are unlinked.

Among the cases are six seniors above 70 years who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

There are also eight imported cases who were already on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. Five were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while three developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.

In total, there are 170 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today.

MOH added that it is working through the details of the cases and will share further updates tonight.

