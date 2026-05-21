17 arrested over duty-unpaid cigarettes in raid at northern Singapore dormitory

A crackdown on duty-unpaid cigarettes at a migrant worker dormitory in northern Singapore led to the arrest of 17 people.

The enforcement operation took place on May 11, according to a Facebook post made by Singapore Customs on Thursday (May 21).

Video footage of the operation shows Customs officers conducting inspections at the dorm, including searches of the workers' belongings.

Officers are also seen questioning workers and handcuffing those found with duty-unpaid cigarettes.

In total, over 350 sticks of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized and 17 people were arrested.

Following investigations, 14 offenders were handed fines ranging from $500 to $1,400.

Singapore Customs also reminded members of the public that buying, selling, storing or consuming duty-unpaid cigarettes is illegal and carries severe penalties, including hefty fines and jail terms.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com