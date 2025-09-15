17 children and 2 employees from pre-school in MacPherson fall sick with suspected food poisoning

Seventeen students and two staff from E-Bridge Pre-School's Circuit Road branch have come down with what is suspected to be food poisoning.

They started showing symptoms of gastroenteritis from Sept 9, said the Communicable Diseases Agency, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a joint statement on Sunday (Sept 14).

Gastroenteritis refers to the inflammation of the stomach and intestines. It is often caused by infections from bacteria, parasites or viruses in contaminated food, water or surfaces and results in symptoms like fever, vomiting as well as abdominal pain.

No one was hospitalised and the case is being investigated, the statement said.

ECDA is monitoring the situation and working with the pre-school operator to ensure pupil and staff wellbeing. It has also reminded the pre-school to comply with infection prevention and control guidelines.

"Pre-schools are required to adhere to the food safety and hygiene requirements specified in the Early Childhood Development Centres Code of Practice," said the statement.

SFA has also been working closely with ECDA to reinforce good food safety practices in pre-schools.

The agency said food operators must play their part by adhering to good food safety practices, adding that it will not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant operators.

AsiaOne has contacted E-Bridge Pre-School for more details.

The pre-school operator is part of the EtonHouse International Education Group and has over 20 centres islandwide.

This comes after two food poisoning cases were reported at pre-schools in August.

On Aug 23, 24 children and two employees at PCF Sparkletots pre-school, Mountbatten Block 92 were struck by food poisoning. Those affected recovered and returned on Aug 26.

Four days later, on Aug 27, 17 pre-schoolers and one centre employee at Mulberry Learning's Punggol centre in Northshore Plaza were reported to have developed gastroenteritis symptoms, with two children hospitalised.

