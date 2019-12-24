17 Elmark ceiling fan models recalled in Singapore on safety grounds

SINGAPORE – More than 500 units of ceiling fans from 17 models by Elmark Marketing could pose safety problems such as potentially falling, electrocuting someone or causing a fire, product safety agency, Enterprise Singapore, said on Monday (Dec 23).

Fan blades could also come loose when in use and cause cuts.

No reports of injuries have been made.

All the affected models did not meet safety standards and Enterprise Singapore said it was alerted after an Elmark fan blade broke when in use. This prompted further checks.

Elmark is recalling the 17 fan models and has posted a notice on its website to inform customers that they can trade in an affected model for a $150 voucher.

It said the 17 models were unregistered and sold without a valid safety mark as required for controlled goods under the Consumer Protection Regulations.

“These (17) models were not tested to safety standards in accordance with the Consumer Protection (Safety Requirements) Regulations by Enterprise Singapore,” it said.

Elmark’s website says the company - which was established in 1988 - distributes ceiling fans in Singapore and Malaysia.

The 17 recalled models are: AC 4054, E502 Aeratron, EC 888, EC 999, ED 866, EL03 Cane, EL03 Leaf, ELS 52 HHA, EL 3888 Elegant, ES 380S, ES 803, ES 803 Mini, Fanaway, Fantasy UFO 38, V6 Mini, V8 Jazz and VIP 99.

Elmark, which apologised for the recall, said the $150 voucher is valid for five years and is transferable. The company is also offering to remove affected fans for free for customers who do not want to keep them.

Those who are unsure about affected models can take a photo of a product and send it to Elmark through WhatsApp on 9022-6365 to verify it.

Consumers can check www.elmark.com.sg, call 6741-0729 or e-mail recall@elmark.com.sg for more details on the recall, including recall instructions, and how to identify a fan’s model number.

When contacted by The Straits Times, the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) said it had received four complaints from consumers regarding Elmark ceiling fans from Jan 2018 to Dec 22 this year.

“In general, consumers complained of defective parts in their ceiling fans and unsatisfactory after sales service,” it said.

Anyone found guilty of supplying controlled goods that have not gone through proper tests and certification can be jailed up to two years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

Affected consumers can also contact Case at its hotline on 6100-0315 or visit www.case.org.sg for more help.

Under Consumer Protection Regulations, ceiling fans are controlled goods that must be tested and certified. They should also be registered with Enterprise Singapore and fitted with a safety mark.

Enterprise Singapore said that consumers should take precautions with their ceiling fans, such as checking the suspension system and blades for cracks once every two years.

The fans should also not be installed on an unstable ceiling or in a wet or moist area.

When cleaning, consumers should use warm water and take care not to press down or bend the fan blades. Soap or strong detergent is not recommended, the agency said.

Those who wish to report product safety issues in the Republic can call Enterprise Singapore on 1800-773-3163 or send an e-mail to consumerprotection@enterprisesg.gov.sg

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.