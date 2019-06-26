1.7 million Singaporeans to benefit from $1 billion in GST vouchers, Medisave top-ups

The Ministry of Finance said that eligible Singaporeans will receive text messages or letters informing them of their benefits by July 5, 2019.

SINGAPORE - About 1.7 million Singaporeans will benefit from $1 billion in goods and services tax (GST) vouchers and Medisave top-ups in the coming months.

In a statement on Wednesday (June 26), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said eligible Singaporeans will receive text messages or letters to inform them of their benefits by July 5.

They will receive the benefits between July and November.

Those belonging to the Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation will receive their benefits in July, while about 1.4 million Singaporeans will receive GST vouchers, in cash, of up to $300 each in August.

About 520,000 Singaporeans aged 65 and above in 2019 will receive up to $450 each in GST vouchers, for their Medisave accounts, in August as well.