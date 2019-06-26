1.7 million Singaporeans to benefit from $1 billion in GST vouchers, Medisave top-ups

The Ministry of Finance said that eligible Singaporeans will receive text messages or letters informing them of their benefits by July 5, 2019.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Tee Zhuo
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - About 1.7 million Singaporeans will benefit from $1 billion in goods and services tax (GST) vouchers and Medisave top-ups in the coming months.

In a statement on Wednesday (June 26), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said eligible Singaporeans will receive text messages or letters to inform them of their benefits by July 5.

They will receive the benefits between July and November.

Those belonging to the Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation will receive their benefits in July, while about 1.4 million Singaporeans will receive GST vouchers, in cash, of up to $300 each in August.

About 520,000 Singaporeans aged 65 and above in 2019 will receive up to $450 each in GST vouchers, for their Medisave accounts, in August as well.

Those born on or before Dec 31, 1969 - or those aged 50 and above this year - and who do not receive benefits for the Pioneer or Merdeka Generations - will each get an annual $100 top-up to their Medisave from 2019 to 2023, credited into their Medisave accounts in August this year.

This will be credited into their Medisave accounts in August, and is part of the five-year Medisave top-up scheme announced at this year's Budget.

From November, 1.4 million people will also get an additional cash payment of up to $300 each as a Bicentennial Payment GST voucher, under the Bicentennial Bonus package announced in this year's Budget.

The package includes top-ups to Edusave accounts or post-secondary education accounts of Singaporeans aged seven to 20 - which will be made by the end of this month - and a personal income tax rebate.

It also includes a Workfare cash bonus for lower-wage workers that received Workfare Income Supplement payouts for the 2018 work year, and a Central Provident Fund top-up for lower-income Singaporeans with low balances, both paid to citizens by the end of this year.

Singaporeans can check their GST voucher benefits online at www.gstvoucher.gov.sg through SingPass.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

