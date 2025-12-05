Commuters to face wait times of up to 17 minutes at Bedok, Kembangan MRT stations

Commuters travelling from Bedok and Kembangan MRT stations could face waiting times of up to 17 minutes during off-peak hours as planned works on the East-West Line (EWL) enter the final phase.

This is because one platform at the two train stations will be closed for tests to be done on the newly fitted tracks linking the EWL to the new East Coast Integrated Depot, said Chia Choon Poh, group director of rail at the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

"We need to retest the system to make sure that it is safe, reliable, and ready for passenger service," he said on Friday (Dec 5).

Since Nov 29, there has been no train service between Bedok and Tampines stations, as well as between Tanah Merah and Expo stations due to the track works which saw the removal and installation of several track segments.

Shuttle bus services have been made available for commuters travelling between the closed stretches.

Train frequencies between Paya Lebar and Bedok stations, Tampines and Pasir Ris stations, and Expo and Changi Airport stations have also been reduced, with shuttle trains plying the affected stations.

Despite the heavy rain that hit Singapore over the past week, Chia on Friday assured commuters that regular train service on the EWL is "on track" to resume as planned on Dec 9.

"Thank you to the public and commuters for your patience and for your kind understanding. We will continue to work hard, to push hard, to finish the testing as soon as possible."

Over the past six days, rail workers have also been carrying out work to operationalise a new east-bound platform at Tanah Merah station.

When regular service resumes from Dec 9, EWL trains at Tanah Merah station heading towards Pasir Ris will operate from the new platform.

This means that passengers transferring to and from Changi Airport, as well as travelling on the east-bound train towards Pasir Ris must change platforms via the concourse.

The existing platform currently used by eastbound trains will be modified for operations on the extended Thomson-East Coast Line.

Westbound commuters going towards Tuas Link from Tanah Merah will not be affected.

