17 taken to hospital following chain collision before Woodlands Checkpoint

17 people were taken to hospital following a chain collision on the BKE towards Woodlands Checkpoint on Friday (Nov 29) morning.

A clip posted to Facebook page Both Checkpoint on Friday shows several stationary vehicles including a Malaysia factory bus, several cars and lorries, on the third and fourth lanes.

Another minute-long video shows the shattered front windscreen of the blue factory bus.

Debris such as a licence plate are scattered across the expressway.

The windscreen of a sliver lorry is similarly damaged, with the vehicle's front and rear ends dented and goods spilling out of the lorry.

The video then pans to show a white Singapore-registered car on the left-most lane, with its right side and rear end crumpled from the collision. A person is seen in the driver's seat.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the traffic accident that occurred before the Woodlands Checkpoint viaduct at about 8am.

Nine people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, and eight others were conveyed to Woodlands Health Campus.

The police told AsiaOne the accident involved two cars, three lorries and one bus.

Three lorry drivers aged between 36 and 43, 13 lorry passengers aged between 22 and 49, and a 63-year-old car driver were conveyed conscious to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

