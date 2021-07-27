17-year-old dies after basketball hoop structure in Bedok falls on him

A game of basketball with friends ended on a tragic note for a teen on Monday (July 26) night.

The hoop structure at a basketball court near Block 18 Bedok South Road collapsed and fell on him, gravely injuring the 17-year-old.

A resident told Lianhe Zaobao that he saw the teen's friends sobbing, and added that there was a large pool of blood on the ground.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne they received a call for assistance at about 8.45pm.

Paramedics performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the teen while taking him to Changi General Hospital.

"A 17-year-old male teenager was unconscious when conveyed to the hospital, where he subsequently died from his injuries," the police said.

Investigations into the unnatural death are ongoing.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday morning, the East Coast Town Council wrote that it is deeply saddened by news of the unfortunate incident.

"For the safety of our residents, we have closed the basketball court with immediate effect so as to conduct a thorough check on the integrity of all structures there," the town council said.

"Our heart goes out to the victim and his family. We will work closely with the relevant agencies to provide support and assistance to them."

The town council also appealed for witnesses to step forward and contact Bedok Police Division at 1800-244-0000.

