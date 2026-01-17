17-year-old leads police on car chase and foot pursuit in Paya Lebar and Marine Parade; hits 5 vehicles along the way

A 17-year-old driver of a Mercedes-Benz A45 led police on a car chase from Paya Lebar to Marine Parade, ultimately ending in a foot pursuit near Still Road South on Friday (Jan 16) night.

At around 10.50pm, officers were patrolling along Paya Lebar Road when they signalled for a car to stop for a routine check, the police said in response to queries from AsiaOne.

The driver refused to comply and sped off, leading to a chase through Paya Lebar.

During the pursuit, the vehicle collided with four cars and a van before it was subsequently found along Marine Parade Road towards Bedok South Avenue 1 after crashing into another car.

The driver attempted to flee on foot but was soon arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and dangerous driving.

He is also being investigated for restriction of driving by a young person, using a vehicle without insurance, using a deregistered vehicle, using a vehicle with an expired road tax, and using forged licence, the police stated.

The police added that an e-vaporiser was also found in his car and that the case will be referred to the Health Sciences Authority. Investigations are ongoing.

In the footage of the incident shared on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, the Mercedes-Benz can be seen driving through the streets of Paya Lebar as multiple police vehicles give chase.

A clip also shows the car stationary with airbags deployed along Still Road South, surrounded by numerous police vehicles.

An eyewitness surnamed Ang told AsiaOne that the suspect "looked really young" and was boisterous despite what had happened.

"The parents of the driver of the Kia Stinger, which was knocked into by the Mercedes, came down to the scene.

"When they arrived, the suspect was seen speaking loudly to them when asked what had happened," Ang recalled.

AsiaOne saw the damaged car, a Kia Stinger, with its rear bumper badly damaged and fallen off. It was parked at a nearby bus stop waiting to be towed away.

The Mercedes-Benz was later towed away towards the direction of Paya Lebar, via Still Road.

AsiaOne understands that there were no significant injuries.

Additional reporting by Sean Ler

