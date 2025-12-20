17-year-old teen arrested for armed robbery in Jurong

The police arrested a 17-year-old male teenager on Friday (Dec 19) for his suspected involvement in a case of armed robbery.

In a news release on the same day, the police said the alleged crime took place at about 10.35pm on Thursday, along Jurong West Street 93.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the teenager had allegedly swung a karambit towards the victim and demanded for him to hand over his mobile phone and gold ring," the police said.

A karambit knife has a short curved blade with a finger grip.

He was identified through follow-up investigations and with the aid of police cameras. A mobile phone, gold ring, and a karambit were also recovered and seized as case exhibits.

The teenager will be charged in court on Saturday.

The offence of armed robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt carries a jail term of up to 20 years and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

"The police will not tolerate such brazen acts of crime and will spare no effort to apprehend such offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law," the police added.

