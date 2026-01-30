172 vehicles impounded for illegal cross-border services since July 2025: LTA

Ten more vehicles have been impounded by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for illegal cross-border services, bringing the total to 172 since enhanced enforcement began in July 2025.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Jan 30), the authority said it conducted checks on over 3,100 vehicles at land checkpoints and along the PIE since July, and seized the errant vehicles through regular monitoring and tip-offs from the National Private Hire Vehicles Association and the National Taxi Association.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling also made a separate Facebook on Friday, reminding commuters to only engage legal cross-border transport services in the upcoming festive season.

"Our top priority continues to be the safety of our commuters, and protecting the livelihoods of our local drivers," she said.

Motorists found providing illegal ride-hailing services will face maximum fines of $3,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both. Offenders also face the forfeiture of their vehicles.

