$1.73m deal: Henderson Road 5-room flat sets new HDB resale record

A five-room HDB flat in Redhill was recently sold for a whopping $1.73 million, setting a new record for HDB resale prices in Singapore.

The unit, located at 96A Henderson Road, is part of the City Vue @ Henderson HDB development.

Based on a caveat search on HDB's website, the unit is situated between the 46th and 48th floor and spans approximately 1,216 sq ft, resulting in a price of $1,421 psf.

The unit has a remaining lease of 92 years and one month and was sold in April.

The sale also surpasses another five-room flat in the same block that was sold in March for $1.53 million.

City Vue @ Henderson has block heights that range from 40 to 48 floors, and units on the higher floors reportedly have unobstructed views of the Greater Southern Waterfront.

It is also conveniently located between Redhill and Tiong Bahru MRT stations, with an abundance of amenities also within walking distance.

Notable schools such as Alexandra Primary School and Gan Eng Seng Primary School are also located within a 1km radius of the estate.

Earlier in April, HDB reported that the median resale prices for HDB flats declined for the first time in nearly seven years in the first quarter of 2026.

Median resale prices for four-room flats exceeded $1 million in Toa Payoh and Queenstown, according to the report on April 24.

Median resale prices for five-room flats similarly crossed the million-dollar mark in three towns — Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah and Toa Payoh.

Overall resale prices for public housing flats dipped 0.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, marking the first decline in nearly seven years since the second quarter of 2019.

Transaction volumes of resale flats rose 19.6 per cent in the first quarter to 6,285 units, from 5,256 units in the previous quarter.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com