174 Singaporeans evacuated from Wuhan return on Scoot flight

Ministry of Foreign Affairs staff handed out masks and assist returning Singaporeans and their family members before they board the flight home at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport.
PHOTO: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Candice Cai
Candice Cai
AsiaOne

174 Singaporeans and their family members arrived in Singapore from Wuhan, Hubei on Sunday morning (Feb 9).

Scoot flight TR5121 which landed at Changi airport is the second specially-arranged flight to evacuate Singaporeans from Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), the returning passengers will undergo a medical screening upon arrival at Changi Airport.

"Those with fever or respiratory symptoms will be taken to designated hospitals for further examination. The remaining passengers will be quarantined for 14 days," said the MFA.

MFA consular officers and medical personnel accompanied the Scoot flight to facilitate the operations. The statement added that the aircraft had also flown some Chinese nationals back home to Wuhan.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan had handed over diagnostic test kits and medical supplies to to China's ambassador to Singapore.

Glad that our second specially arranged FlyScoot flight TR5121 to bring 174 Singaporeans and their family members back...

Posted by Heng Swee Keat on Saturday, 8 February 2020

The made-in-Singapore diagnostic test kit is able to detect the presence of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) with high accuracy, according to reports, and has been rolled out at some public hospitals here.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

candicecai@asiaone.com

More about
Wuhan virus Scoot coronavirus

TRENDING

Coronavirus: 7 new cases in Singapore, possible new cluster involving church in Paya Lebar
7 new coronavirus cases in Singapore including taxi driver; possible new cluster involving church in Paya Lebar
Thai security forces kill mass shooter at Nakhon Ratchasima shopping mall
Commandos kill ‘mad’ Thai soldier who shot at least dead 21 in shopping mall
Half-naked man found dead at foot of Punggol block after being confined in room by another man
Half-naked man found dead at foot of Punggol block after being confined in room by another man
Fear and panic can do more harm than the coronavirus, says PM Lee Hsien Loong
Fear and panic can do more harm than the coronavirus, says PM Lee Hsien Loong
Gossip mill: Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan but unaware netizens criticise him - and other entertainment news this week
Actor Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan, unaware netizens criticised him for not doing anything
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Doctor allegedly molested woman multiple times at Mount Elizabeth Hospital
Doctor allegedly molested woman multiple times at Mount Elizabeth Hospital
3 Singaporean women share their worst first-date stories
Worst first date: 'I went home feeling dirty and disgusted'
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for &#039;mixing around with young girls&#039;
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for 'mixing around with young girls'
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

7 messages a man should never send after being married
7 messages a man should never send after being married
Thai milk tea &#039;tarik&#039; draws long queues at Singapore&#039;s Chatuchak Night Market
Visitors to Chatuchak Night Market to be screened after Singapore goes on Orange alert
8 things to do in JB that&#039;s not shopping, eating or getting a massage
8 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage
Milksha giving out free disinfectant, $2 Daiso face mask and other deals this week
Singapore bubble tea shop gives out free disinfectant, no purchase required

Home Works

Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 things to do in JB that&#039;s not shopping, eating or getting a massage
8 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks

SERVICES