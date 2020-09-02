174 Singaporeans evacuated from Wuhan return on Scoot flight

174 Singaporeans and their family members arrived in Singapore from Wuhan, Hubei on Sunday morning (Feb 9).
Scoot flight TR5121 which landed at Changi airport is the second specially-arranged flight to evacuate Singaporeans from Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), the returning passengers will undergo a medical screening upon arrival at Changi Airport.
"Those with fever or respiratory symptoms will be taken to designated hospitals for further examination. The remaining passengers will be quarantined for 14 days," said the MFA.
MFA consular officers and medical personnel accompanied the Scoot flight to facilitate the operations. The statement added that the aircraft had also flown some Chinese nationals back home to Wuhan. In a Facebook post on Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan had handed over diagnostic test kits and medical supplies to to China's ambassador to Singapore. The made-in-Singapore diagnostic test kit is able to detect the presence of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) with high accuracy, according to reports, and has been rolled out at some public hospitals here. For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.
Read also
MFA consular officers and medical personnel accompanied the Scoot flight to facilitate the operations. The statement added that the aircraft had also flown some Chinese nationals back home to Wuhan.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan had handed over diagnostic test kits and medical supplies to to China's ambassador to Singapore.
The made-in-Singapore diagnostic test kit is able to detect the presence of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) with high accuracy, according to reports, and has been rolled out at some public hospitals here.
For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.