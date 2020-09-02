174 Singaporeans evacuated from Wuhan return on Scoot flight

174 Singaporeans and their family members arrived in Singapore from Wuhan, Hubei on Sunday morning (Feb 9).

Scoot flight TR5121 which landed at Changi airport is the second specially-arranged flight to evacuate Singaporeans from Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), the returning passengers will undergo a medical screening upon arrival at Changi Airport.

"Those with fever or respiratory symptoms will be taken to designated hospitals for further examination. The remaining passengers will be quarantined for 14 days," said the MFA.