$1,723 certificate: Singapore PR on completing SHN at 4-star hotel

"It's a very expensive certificate," a Singapore permanent resident said after recently completing a stay home notice (SHN) in a hotel.

Despite Singapore tightening travel rules in March to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Hoo Kin Hoe had chosen to return to his wife and child in Malaysia on April 2.

He came back to Singapore on May 18 and was assigned to serve his two-week SHN at four-star Hotel Jen Tanglin, he told 8world.

After completing his SHN on June 1, Hoo wrote a Facebook post about his experience.

He shared that he had paid $1,723 for the stay, and received a certificate of completion from the hotel upon leaving.

According to Hoo, a night's stay at the hotel cost $95, while laundry service started at $20 a day, and $40 for three meals a day.

Worried about mounting fees, Hoo cancelled the breakfast service three days into his stay and chose to wash his clothes himself.

Although he opted out of some services, the man said the rates were reasonable and complimented the hotel for his spacious room and nice view.

PHOTO: Facebook/Hoo Kin Hoe

While he spent quite a substantial sum on SHN, Hoo reflected in a follow-up post that family is more important than money.

In the weeks he spent at home, he said he had spent quality time with his wife and baby during the crisis.

From March 27, those arriving in Singapore must submit a health declaration to enter the country, as well as comply with a 14-day SHN.

They will be taken straight from the airport to dedicated hotels to serve their SHN.

For disregarding travel restrictions, returnees (Singaporeans, Permanent Residents, or Long Term Pass holders), are required to bear the full cost of their hotel stay, the Singapore Tourism Board said in its frequently asked questions section.

Those who do not comply with the SHN may be fined up to $10,000 or jailed up to six months, or both.

