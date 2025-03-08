18 motorcyclists found driving without valid licence in enforcement operation near Woodlands checkpoint

A multi-agency enforcement operation conducted near Woodlands Checkpoint on Feb 25 has caught several errant motorcyclists.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on March 7 that the traffic police worked with the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Land Transport Authority (LTA) for the operation, stopping more than 160 motorcyclists for checks.

They detected 18 people driving without a valid licence. Under Section 35(1) Road Traffic Act 1961, the offence carries a fine of up to $10,000 and/or a jail term of up to three years. Repeat offenders may be fined up to $20,000, incur a jail term of up to six years, or both.

They may also have to forfeit their vehicles.

Eight of the 18 motorcyclists were also liable for using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage under Section 3(1) of the Motor Vehicles (Third-Party Risks and Compensation) Act 1960.

This may result in a fine of up to $1,000 and/or a jail term of up to three months.

The NEA issued 24 summonses for offences related to vehicular smoke and excessive noise emissions.

Under the Environmental Protection and Management (Vehicular Emissions) Regulations, they could be fined up to $2,000 for the first conviction and up to $5,000 subsequently.

In addition, 35 summonses were issued by the LTA for motorcyclists displaying improper licence plates, an offence that is liable for a fine of up to $1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both. Subsequent convictions can incur a fine of up to $2,000 and/or a jail term up to six months.

The police added that all motorists, including those operating foreign-registered vehicles, must comply with Singapore traffic laws and vehicle regulations. Non-compliance may result in penalties and the denial of entry for foreign-registered vehicles into Singapore.

