18 motorists caught for traffic offences at Woodlands Checkpoint

A total of 18 motorists were caught for traffic offences, including queue cutting and other dangerous driving behaviour, during stepped-up enforcement operations at Woodlands Checkpoint between April 3 and 5.

In a statement on Friday (April 10), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that at the departure lanes, 15 motorists were found to have committed offences such as crossing double white lines, making illegal right turns, traffic light violations, and queue cutting.

These also included stopping in a manner likely to cause danger, obstruction, or undue inconvenience.

Of the 15 motorists, 11 vehicles were instructed to make a U-turn and re-queue, while four drivers of foreign-registered vehicles were banned from entering Singapore for offences including crossing double white lines and queue cutting.

Twelve of the 15 motorists have been referred to the Traffic Police for further investigation.

ICA said that three motorists who were caught committing offences at the arrival lanes such as crossing double white lines and were referred to the Traffic Police for further action.

The authority said it takes a serious view of motorists who violate traffic laws or fail to comply with officers' instructions at checkpoints, as such behaviour compromises the safety of other road users.

The authority added that it will not hesitate to take firm action against offenders.

"We seek travellers' continued patience and understanding, and urge them to cooperate with our officers, comply with traffic laws and maintain lane discipline when using the land checkpoints, to create a safer and more pleasant experience for all."

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com