18 Singaporeans injured as bridge collapses in Batam's Montigo Resorts Nongsa

The aftermath of the bridge collapse at Batam's Montigo Resorts Nongsa, on Nov 7, 2019.
PHOTO: Twitter/Dedy Suwadha
Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja
The Straits Times

JAKARTA - Eighteen Singaporeans were injured after a bridge in a 4.5-star hotel in Batam collapsed Thursday afternoon (Nov 7), Indonesian police said.

Fifteen of the injured Singaporeans were immediately rushed to hospital, while three others who sustained light injuries were treated at the scene at Montigo Resorts Nongsa, north of Batam.

"The wooden foundations of the bridge have probably decayed, leading to its collapse," news site Detik.com cited Colonel S. Erlangga, the Riau Islands provincial police spokesman, as saying.

Some of the victims were taking selfies when the bridge collapsed, Detik reported.

"Of the 15 rushed to hospital, two had serious injuries," Col. Erlangga also said.

A local hospital staff said one of the victims with serious injuries probably had a fractured bone in the right foot, while the other likely sustained a fractured bone in the ribs.

Police have conducted their investigations at the resort and interviewed a number of witnesses after the incident, which occurred just after 4pm.

WADAUH, ADA YANG PATAH TULANG IGA

Posted by Tribun Batam on Thursday, 7 November 2019

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

