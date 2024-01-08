18-year-old arrested for fatal accident on PIE, under investigation for driving without valid license

SINGAPORE – An 18-year-old van driver was arrested for careless driving causing death following a fatal accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Dec 31.

The driver is also being investigated for driving without a valid licence, police said on Jan 7.

This comes after an accident involving a van and a truck that took place on the PIE towards Tuas after the Toh Guan Road exit at about 7.35am on New Year’s Eve.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Dec 31 that two people were found trapped inside an overturned van. SCDF officers freed them using hydraulic rescue equipment.

A 21-year-old male passenger in the van was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic, police said. The 18-year-old van driver was conscious when taken to the National University Hospital.

A photograph on Facebook of the aftermath of the accident shows an orange van turned turtle on the two right-most lanes of the expressway. Orange traffic cones were placed around the van and the surrounding debris.

Police investigations are under way.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.