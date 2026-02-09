18-year-old subdued by 4 police officers after allegedly brandishing knife in Bukit Panjang

An 18-year-old teenager was subdued by four police officers last Saturday (Feb 7) after allegedly brandishing a knife in Bukit Panjang.

In an Instagram video posted on Sunday, four police officers were heard yelling "get down" before subduing and pinning an individual to the ground.

According to the caption of the post, the incident took place around 9pm at Fajar basketball court where the 18-year-old allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to stab people.

One of the bystanders can be heard asking if the police were holdings guns, also questioning: "It's only one guy, right?"

Another person can be heard telling other bystanders not to kacau, or interfere, in the incident.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they received a call for assistance on Feb 7 around 8.40pm at Block 518 Jelapang Road, which is about a road away from where the video was filmed.

The 18-year-old male teenager was arrested for carrying an offensive weapon in a public place, said the police, adding that a knife was seized as a case exhibit.

No injuries were reported, and police investigations are ongoing.

esther.lam@asiaone.com