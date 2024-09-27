18-year-old motorcyclist killed in Loyang hit-and-run accident

SINGAPORE — An 18-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with an unknown vehicle in Loyang on the morning of Sept 27.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the hit-and-run accident at about 9.20am.

It occurred at the junction of Loyang Avenue and Cranwell Road, said SCDF.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

A photo showing a blue tent in the aftermath of the accident was shared on Telegram group SGRoad Blocks/Traffic News.

A motorcycle bearing a probation P-plate was seen lying on its side near the blue tent.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Traffic accidents claimed the lives of 136 people in 2023, a 25.9 per cent jump from the 108 deaths in 2022.

Motorcyclists are among the most vulnerable groups of road users. In 2023, motorcyclists or pillion riders were involved in more than half of all traffic accidents, and accounted for half of the deaths due to traffic accidents.

ALSO READ: Man dies in Woodlands accident; driver arrested for careless driving