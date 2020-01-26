180 people evacuated after Hougang condo PMD fire on second day of Chinese New Year holiday

The fire set ablaze a unit at Block 5 Buangkok Green on Jan 26, 2020.
PHOTO: Facebook / SCDF
Jean Iau
The Straits Times

A fire broke out in a Hougang condominium unit in the early hours on the second day of the Chinese New Year celebrations on Sunday (Jan 26).

The fire, which is linked to a personal mobility device (PMD), set ablaze a unit at Block 5 Buangkok Green and about 180 residents self-evacuated before Singapore Civil Defence Force officers arrived, SCDF said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

SCDF added that two people were assessed by a paramedic for superficial burns and difficulty in breathing but both of them refused to be taken to the hospital.

SCDF said that it responded to the fire at 5.50am and preliminary investigations found that the fire started in a bedroom where an e-bicycle battery was being charged. SCDF officers put out the fire using a water jet.

SCDF also reminded the public on how to prevent fires due to PMD or power-assisted bicycles, with an infographic on fire safety tips on their Facebook page.

[Fire @ No. 5 Buangkok Green] At 5.50am, SCDF responded to a fire at No. 5 Buangkok Green. The fire, which involved the...

Posted by Singapore Civil Defence Force on Saturday, 25 January 2020

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

Chinese New Year fires SCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force)

