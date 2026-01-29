Up to $18,000 per year in allowance for low-wage workers to upskill themselves

Starting Feb 9, lower-wage Singaporean workers can receive allowance of up to $18,000 a year when they reskill or upskill, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Workforce Singapore on Thursday (Jan 29).

The new Workfare Skills Support (Level Up) will give financial support to workers undergoing long-form training courses, which includes studies at the Nitec, diploma, and undergraduate degree levels, as well as the SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme.

Self-sponsored learners aged 30 and above who earn an average gross monthly income of not more than $3,000 and meet other eligibility criteria such as property value will qualify for the upgraded scheme, which was announced at Budget 2025.

Individuals who take time off work to pursue long-form training on a full-time basis will receive an allowance of 50 per cent of their average income over the latest available 12-month period, or at least $300 every month. One can receive a maximum of $18,000 per year.

Meanwhile, workers attending long-form training on a part-time basis while employed will receive a monthly $300 allowance, with a yearly cap of $3,600.

Trainees can receive support for up to 24 months of long-form training completed before the age of 40, and another 24 months of long-form training from the age of 40.

The training allowance of $6 per hour for employees enrolled in short courses under the existing Workfare Skills Support (Basic) scheme remains unchanged.

Applications open online on Feb 9 for training beginning March 1.

