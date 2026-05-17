18,000 flats in 12 neighbourhoods to be upgraded under Home Improvement Programme

SINGAPORE - Around 18,000 flats across Singapore have been selected for home upgrading works under the Housing Board’s Home Improvement Programme (HIP).

The 198 blocks chosen for upgrades are located in 12 towns including Bedok, Bishan, Jurong West, Pasir Ris, Sengkang, Serangoon, Tampines and Woodlands.

Home owners will get structural improvements and can opt for subsidised upgrades to their toilets or bathrooms, said Second Minister for National Development Indranee Rajah on May 16.

The Government has allocated $253 million for the works, said the HDB.

The HIP programme was launched in 2007 to address maintenance issues such as spalling concrete and ceiling leakage.

Speaking at a block party in Bukit Batok East Nature View, Ms Indranee said about 409,000 flats have been upgraded under the HIP since its launch.

The Government has spent about $5 billion on these works, she added.

Within Bukit Batok East, more than 1,600 households across 14 blocks have been selected for the upcoming batch of HIP, said Ms Indranee.

Under the HIP, flats are shortlisted for upgrades based on their age.

A poll is then held among residents, and upgrading is carried out only if at least 75 per cent of a block’s eligible Singaporean households have voted for it.

There are two components under the HIP – essential improvements and optional improvements, said Ms Indranee.

Essential improvements, such as repair of spalling concrete or structural cracks, are meant to ensure the safety of older flats.

These are fully paid for by the Government for Singaporean households.

Optional improvements, such as new entrance doors and gates, and upgrades to toilets and bathrooms, are subsidised by the Government by up to 95 per cent, depending on the flat type.

HDB said households selected for HIP can also opt to have senior-friendly fittings installed in their units under the Enhancement for Active Seniors (EASE) programme.

Said Ms Indranee: “Many of you may have already heard about EASE; however, some of you might not be aware that EASE was enhanced in 2024 to include a wider range of senior-friendly items, such as rocker switches and home fire alarm devices.”

The improvements are aimed at helping more seniors to age in their homes and communities, as Singapore becomes a super-aged society in 2026.

This is where 21 per cent or more of the population is aged 65 and older, according to the United Nations.

The EASE programme is also subsidised by the Government, and Singapore citizen households need to pay only between 5 and 12.5 per cent of the cost, depending on their flat type.

HDB said residents whose blocks are not selected for HIP can still apply for the improvements under the EASE (Direct Application) programme on the HDB website.

About 379,000 households have benefited from the EASE programme since its launch in 2012.

HDB said the Government has spent about $190 million on the programme as at end-March 2025.

Neighbourhood Renewal Programme

Ms Indranee also said the Jurong-Clementi-Bukit Batok Town Council is seeking residents’ feedback on the ongoing Neighbourhood Renewal Programme (NRP) for the precinct.

Introduced in 2007, areas selected for the NRP will have upgrading works in their neighbourhoods, such as covered walkways, drop-off porches and senior-friendly amenities.

Several blocks in Bukit Batok East Street 25 were selected for the NRP in June 2024.

Improvements under the NRP are based on residents’ feedback and are fully funded by the Government.

In April, Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat announced that 17 projects in areas including Canberra, Hougang and Toa Payoh were selected for the latest batch of the NRP.

Addressing the residents at the block party, Ms Indranee urged them to share their feedback on the design proposals for the precinct, which include a fitness area, playgrounds and sheltered linkways.

Ms Srivaishnavi, 43, said she was excited about the new facilities as both her estate and block have been selected for NRP and HIP.

The home tutor has lived at Block 289F with her husband, their 17-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son for 16 years.

She is looking forward to the pick-up point, which will be built at a pavilion near her block.

She said: “My family takes the taxi very often, and we would have to wait to be picked up next to the rubbish chute. Now, we will have a designated pick-up point.”

She is also pleased that raised humps will be installed at all linkways in the estate.

She said: “My son is quite active. He used to run around between the blocks (when he was younger).

“It can be quite dangerous for small children.”

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This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.