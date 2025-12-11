187 vehicles booked for illegal parking, waiting in no-stopping zones in central Singapore

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has booked a total of 187 vehicles over three days in an enforcement operation against illegal parking in the central area.

The operation, which took place in November, targeted various offences such as parking on double yellow lines, opposite continuous white lines, on double white lines, as well as stopping in no-stopping zones, said the authority in a Facebook post on Thursday (Dec 11).

Under the law, parking refers to stopping a vehicle other than immediately picking up or dropping off passengers, goods or luggage. A waiting vehicle is considered parked, even if the driver is present or the engine is running.

"Such behaviours cause obstruction to traffic and pose safety risks," said LTA.

"We urge motorists to adhere to parking rules to keep our roads safe for all pedestrians and other road users."

If caught for such offences, culprits face penalties and/or demerit points. Those caught for the first time can be fined up to $300 while repeat offenders face higher penalties.

