19 drivers caught for providing illegal ride-hailing services at Gardens by the Bay, Changi Airport and land checkpoint

Nineteen drivers who were providing illegal ride services in Singapore and across the border were recently nabbed by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

It said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Aug 6) that the errant drivers were caught during patrols at Gardens by the Bay and Changi Airport, and joint operations with the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority at one of Singapore's land checkpoints.

All the vehicles were impounded.

LTA also reminded members of the public to not engage such illegal ride-hailing services.

"They not only put your safety at risk, but your journey may also be disrupted if the illegal service you're using is caught in our enforcement ops," said the authority.

Offenders who illegally provide ride-hailing services may be fined up to $3,000, jailed for up to six months, or both. Their vehicles may also be forfeited.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling said on Facebook on Wednesday that LTA has been ramping up enforcement efforts against illegal point-to-point services at tourist hotspots, land checkpoints and on illegal carpooling through unlicensed platforms.

She stressed that drivers providing these services lack proper licences and insurance coverage, putting passengers at risk. It also harms the livelihoods of law-abiding licenced drivers.

"Our intent is not to inconvenience passengers," Sun wrote.

"We understand that many residents travel to Malaysia for work, leisure and to visit friends and family.

"We understand that they are looking for more convenient pick up and drop off points, for vehicles that cater to the needs of families, and for cross border services to be provided in a safe manner."

Sun said the ministry is looking at improving the licensed cross border taxi scheme by expanding boarding and alighting points and encouraging more taxis to join, and to establish a booking app.

LTA had said on Aug 3 that there are no plans to fully liberalise ride-hailing services between Singapore and Johor Bahru.

