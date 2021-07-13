19 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on July 13, including 8 linked to emerging KTV cluster

The Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily confirmed 19 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 infection as of Tuesday (July 13) noon.

Of these, five cases are linked to previous cases, and had already been placed on quarantine, 10 are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance, and four are currently unlinked.

Among them, eight belong to an emerging KTV cluster.

There are also seven imported cases who were already on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. In total, there are 26 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 62,744.

MOH added that it is working through the details of the cases and will share further updates tonight.

MOH said on Monday that it was investigating cases of Covid-19 infection among Vietnamese social hostesses who had frequented KTV lounges or clubs currently operating as F&B outlets.

It is also extending free testing to any member of the public who visited Supreme KTV at Far East Shopping Centre, Empress KTV at Tanglin Shopping Centre or Club Dolce at Balestier Point between June 29 and July 12.

Those who visited other KTV lounges or clubs operating as F&B outlets or interacted with Vietnamese social hostesses in the same time frame can also get tested for free.

