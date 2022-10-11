19-year-old arrested for murder of his father in Yishun

SINGAPORE - A 19-year-old has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the murder of his father in Yishun.

The police said on Monday evening that it received a call for help at a residential unit in Yishun Avenue 4 at 7.05pm.

A 47-year-old man was found lying motionless outside the unit by officers and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The man's son was arrested at the scene and is expected to be charged with murder on Wednesday.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Those convicted of murder face the death penalty.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene past midnight, a handful of residents from Block 653 were seen waiting at a void deck opposite.

Madam Heng Mew Hong, 52, a bus driver who lives on the fourth floor of the block, said her 30-year-old son had called her at around 7.15pm.

He was alone in the flat at the time and was in a state of panic, telling her about a man covered in blood.

“He said the man was covered in blood and had knocked on the door asking for help,” she said.

“I immediately rushed home because I was worried about him and my nephew, who is staying with us.”

The corridor outside her unit was covered with white sheets, and police officers were spotted there.

The lift leading up to the segment of the block where investigators were at was blocked off by police tape. ST PHOTO: DAVID SUN

Police officers were also seen collecting items from a unit on the fifth floor of the block.

Blood stains were seen at the stairs between the fifth and fourth floor, and along the fourth-floor corridor.

The lift leading up to the segment of the block where investigators were at was blocked off by police tape.

