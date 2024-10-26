19-year-old Chinese student in Singapore in ICU after cardiac arrest, family seeks $100k in donations

He came to Singapore to further his education but ended up facing a serious health condition instead.

The family of Liu Yiwei, 19, is seeking $100,000 in donations on Give.Asia after the teen suffered a "sudden cardiac arrest due to an unexpected blockage in his artery".

His heart had stopped for more than 30 minutes before paramedics were able to resuscitate him, but as a result, Liu is currently unconscious at the intensive care unit (ICU) at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

A family member named Bryan described Liu as a "bright and promising young man, standing at an impressive 1.88m" on the campaign post.

"He was full of hope, armed with ambition, and eager to make the most of the opportunity to study abroad," wrote Bryan.

"As a student holding a pass in Singapore, he envisioned a future where his education would pave the way to success, not just for him but for his family back home in China."

Liu is his parents' only son. They rushed down from China as soon as they received the news and are devastated.

The campaign, which was posted on Give.Asia earlier this week, shares that his medical bills in Singapore are expensive as he is a foreigner and that the costs for his treatments are "skyrocketing by the day".

"His parents, who had already stretched their finances to give him the best possible education, are now facing an overwhelming debt that they simply cannot afford," wrote Bryan.

The campaign adds that funds raised are managed by Give.Asia and will be sent directly to the hospital.

As of writing, over $27,000 has been raised.

