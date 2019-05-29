19-year-old given reformative training for stabbing father

He attacked his father with a steak knife over money, leaving the older man with multiple stab and slash wounds.

Yesterday, Dylan Loy Zhong Huan, 19, was sentenced to reformative training for at least six months.

In November 2016, the then Republic Polytechnic student asked his father for $3,000, claiming to need it for Uber rides as part of his work to survey Uber drivers on behalf of Grab.

But his father, Mr Loy Shiang Chian, 49, gave him only $1,000.

Loy spent the money and repeatedly asked for the remainder, which Mr Loy refused to give.

At that time, the teenager was living with his grandparents and continues to do so. The reason for this was not revealed in court documents.

At about 8.30am on Nov 29, 2016, Loy took a steak knife with an 8cm blade to his father's home to confront him.

When his father told him he would not be giving him any more money, Loy attacked the older man, stabbing the back of his head continuously.

Even when his father fell and screamed for help, the teenager continued to stab and slash him, and also punched and kicked him.

The neighbours called the police when they saw the older man struggling on the ground with his son.

Paramedics found the father on the floor near a pool of blood and also saw his son looking distressed and walking around the corridor.

Mr Loy was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and discharged two days later with 20 days' hospitalisation leave.

His medical report said his injuries would leave scars and those on his right forehead may cause some disfigurement.

Loy pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt to his father with the weapon on Feb 27.

District Judge May Mesenas had called for reports to assess the teenager's suitability for probation and reformative training.

CHANGED PERSON

Yesterday, his lawyer, Mr Deya Shankar Dubey, said Loy is a changed person since three years ago, having worked at controlling his emotions and actions.

The lawyer said: "He has changed for the better... he has grown, he has learnt the lesson."

But Judge Mesenas noted in the almost three years since the attack, he had not apologised to his family.

She said: "At the end of the day, I just hope that for you and your immediate family, there will be some kind of closure. I'm hopeful that over time, you will do your part."

For causing grievous hurt with a weapon, offenders can be jailed up to 15 years and fined or caned.

