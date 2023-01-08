19-year-old student broadcasts heartbreak and single status on board MRT train - but 'none of it is true'

Tinder and other dating apps too passe? How about shouting about it from the rooftops — or in this case, in an MRT train?

19-year-old Fahim posted a video to his TikTok account on Friday, which showed the student advertising his single status in a crowded MRT train at Somerset.

"I want to make a speech that first of all my girlfriend just broke up with me, and I'm single so I'm trying to find a partner," he proclaimed.

"It's 2023 so I swing both ways… I don't discriminate," he continued, before asking if anyone would be willing to take him up on his offer.

Unsurprisingly, Fahim was greeted with awkward silence.

Many commuters appeared unperturbed by Fahim's bravado, with just one or two voices wishing him a sincere, "good luck".

https://www.tiktok.com/@faehimm/video/7185552334859078913?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

Speaking to AsiaOne, Fahim admitted however, that none of what he'd said was true.

Then why do it?

"It was taken for the purpose of fun and to spread love and 'joy' to commuters on board," said Fahim, sharing his observation that "a majority of commuters I see are so engrossed on their mobile phones and devices".

"I thought it would be a good idea to get them off their phones for a bit and try to bring out a smile or two from them, and who knows, make their evening."

Another video that Fahim posted on New Year's Day saw him wishing everyone on board a happy new year.

Fahim later told us that another motivation for the stunt is to build self-confidence in public speaking.

"Another reason as to why I filmed those videos was to try and come out of my comfort zone and build confidence in public speaking," said Fahim. Though by the looks of it, Fahim didn't look like he needed help in that department.

Even though many netizens gave Fahim props for his "courage", he admitted that reactions to the video have been mixed, with some slamming him for his act.

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/Faehimm

Another commenter on the video noted how Singaporeans on the train just couldn't be bothered.

"Singaporeans are so boring. Look at their zombie reactions."

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/Faehimm

Fahim told AsiaOne that while he did not expect a response as "people here are more reserved", he was caught off-guard in the New Year's Day clip when people "started shouting 'happy new year' back to me in the MRT'".

https://www.tiktok.com/@faehimm/video/7183346733525536002?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

As for his latest faux attempt at finding love, Fahim shared: "The lady in front of me was actually smiling and laughing to herself and I had a small chat with her before leaving the MRT, which was not shown in the video."

Fahim added that he "did not intend to cause harm or anger to anyone online or to commuters".

"And if I did, I do apologise."

But just for the record, Fahim shared that he is, in fact, still single.

