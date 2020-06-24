191 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Wednesday, including 7 in the community

SINGAPORE - There are 191 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon (June 24), taking Singapore's total to 42,623.

They include seven community cases, of which two are Singaporean or permanent residents, and five are work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the vast majority of the other cases.

More details will be announced on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, Singapore recorded its 11th case of a patient who tested positive for the coronavirus but died from other causes.

A 48-year-old male Indian national, who was earlier assessed to have already recovered from the coronavirus, died from ischaemic heart disease, said the Health Ministry on Tuesday evening.

He fainted on Tuesday morning at a temporary housing site for migrant workers and was taken to the emergency department at Singapore General Hospital.

He tested positive for Covid-19 on May 15.

MOH has said that only cases where the primary or underlying cause of death is attributed to Covid-19 are added to the official death count. "This is consistent with the international practice for classifying deaths," it said.

Meanwhile, the Seoul Garden restaurant at Northpoint City has been added to the list of public places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

An infected community patient was there on June 19 from 8.05pm to 9.40pm.

The ministry provides this list of locations, where Covid-19 patients have visited for more than 30 minutes, to get those who were at these places to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

The full list can be found on MOH's website.

Seoul Garden Group said on Wednesday that its restaurant at Northpoint City has been closed until 4pm on the same day for disinfection.

All employees at the outlet aged 45 and above will undergo swab tests. The group added that there was no cross-deployment of employees across its restaurants.

A total of 119 new Covid-19 infections were confirmed on Tuesday by MOH. This figure was the lowest reported daily since April 7, when 106 new Covid-19 infections were confirmed. It is also lower than the average of 213 new cases per day in the past seven days.

The average number of new daily community cases has come down from seven cases two weeks ago to four in the past week. The average unlinked community cases per day remains stable at two over the same period.

There were three new community cases reported on Tuesday, comprising a permanent resident, a work pass holder and a work permit holder. All cases were picked up by the ministry's active screening and are asymptomatic.

The PR works at a dormitory while the work pass and work permit holders work in essential services.

Further tests showed that the PR was likely infected some time ago and is no longer infectious. Results for the other two are pending.

All three community cases are currently unlinked to known cases.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 116 cases.

The Ministry of Manpower also said on Tuesday that 31 more dormitories and four blocks of recovered workers in three additional purpose-built dorms were cleared of Covid-19.

This means about 3,700 more workers can potentially be allowed to return to work, bringing the total number of those cleared of the virus to about 79,000 migrant workers.

However, only about 17,000 of these workers can actually restart work, with the rest able to do so only after fulfilling conditions like downloading the TraceTogether mobile app for contact tracing purposes.

There are 323,000 migrant workers in dorms in Singapore.

With 405 new cases discharged on Tuesday, 35,995 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 192 remain in hospital, while 6,219 patients are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 26 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 11 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 9.34 million people. More than 478,000 people have died.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

