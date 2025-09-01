195 caught for vaping offences in entertainment outlets raids; 6 found with Kpods

A total of 195 individuals were nabbed for e-vaporiser related offences during islandwide enforcement operations at public entertainment outlets, with six found in possession of etomidate-laced pods.

Some 16 multi-agency operations were conducted over a two-week period from Aug 15 to Aug 23, said the police and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a joint statement on Aug 31.

The operations involved more than 270 officers from the Singapore Police Force, Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and HSA, who conducted checks on over 1,600 people across 151 public entertainment outlets, including pubs, bars and KTV lounges.

"The enforcement operations are part of the Home Team’s ongoing efforts to support the Whole-of-Government’s efforts to crack down on vaping," said the agencies.

More than 340 e-vaporisers and related components were seized from the 195 people, aged between 17 and 61, during the raids.

Six out of the 195 were also found in possession of pods containing etomidate.

All persons were issued fines for possessing e-vaporisers, while the six with etomidate-laced vapes will be investigated for possession of etomidate.

Another 13 people, aged 19 to 47, were arrested for other offences during the raids.

Nine men were arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies, while a 26-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested after being found to be wanted by the police.

Two women were also arrested at outlets in Geylang for being an overstayer and for failure to furnish particulars.

"This operation demonstrates the commitment and resolve of the government in tackling the vaping problem. HSA will continue to work closely with the Police and CNB in targeted enforcement operations to combat vaping in Singapore," said Jessica Teo, assistant group director of HSA's Vigilance, Compliance and Enforcement Cluster.

Tougher penalties from Sept 1

The Government will be implementing stricter penalties on vaping-related offences from Sept 1 as part of intensified whole-of-government efforts to tackle vaping.

Announced during a joint press conference on Aug 28, vape users will be subject to a fine of $700 on their first offence. Subsequent offences will warrant rehabilitation and even prosecution.

Etomidate will also be listed as a Class C drug as an "interim measure" as the Ministry of Health (MOH) conducts further studies to form "fit-for-purpose" legislation, said Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam at the press conference.

Etomidate abusers will face hefty fines and mandatory rehabilitation, with subsequent offences requiring mandatory supervision and even detainment at the Drug Rehabilitation Centre (DRC).

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority's Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board's I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/. For more support to quit vaping: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

