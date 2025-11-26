2 ageing Tiong Bahru HDB blocks narrowly miss votes for HIP; MP calls it Singapore's 'most challenging' exercise yet

Two blocks of post-war flats built in 1949 in Tiong Bahru narrowly fell short of qualifying for the Home Improvement Programme (HIP), said MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC Foo Cexiang.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Nov 25), Foo shared that the poll for the Tiong Bahru Seng Poh neighbourhood had concluded two weekends ago, with 29 blocks taking part.

"27 blocks achieved the 75 per cent threshold of units agreeing to proceed, two blocks fell narrowly short," said Foo.

He added that the results represented a "remarkable turnaround," calling it the "most challenging yet heartwarming HIP exercise in Singapore yet".

He explained that in 2019, HDB conducted a straw poll for HIP for the same 29 blocks, but despite months of effort, 10 of the blocks were still unable to cross the 75 per cent threshold. As such, a decision was made to defer the HIP.

Foo highlighted several contributing challenges, such as a sizeable proportion of units in the neighbourhood being tenanted.

He added that the area has also begun attracting younger, newer residents who had already carried out major renovation works before moving in and therefore had less incentive to support the HIP.

"Each block, of four floors, had a very small number of units, generally ranging from 15 to 24 so the vote of each unit carried very high weightage," said Foo.

As for why it was heartwarming, Foo shared how several owners who'd just renovated their units had voted to proceed with the HIP for the sake of seniors in the block who "really hope for and need it".

'Uphill challenge' in second round of poll

Foo said that following feedback from senior residents, a fresh straw poll was conducted in July and August and by September, HDB had indicated that all 29 blocks were likely to cross the 75 per cent threshold.

"All of us (HDB, the residents' committee and I) knew that the official poll remained an uphill challenge. We knew we had to press on and give it our all," he said.

While crediting the strong support and community spirit of long-time residents who helped drive the poll and HIP numbers, Foo noted that two blocks—34 Kim Cheng Street and 35 Lim Liak Street—fell short by just two and one vote, respectively.

A resident of Block 34, Robin Loi, told The Straits Times that he had hoped the HIP would replace the cast-iron pipes in his service yard as well as his rusty front gate.

The 70-year-old retired administrative officer said the pipes had been leaking for the past 20 years and had burst three years ago.

Replacing them himself — which was offered for free as part of the HIP's mandatory improvement works — would cost him about $300.

"I'm disappointed, but there's not much I can do now," said Loi, who has lived in his three-room flat since the 1970s.

Foo shared that, following appeals from residents whose HIP did not go through, he intends to speak with HDB to explore the options and arrange a meeting with residents of both blocks to discuss the way forward.

He added that HIP works are expected to commence in the first quarter of 2026.

