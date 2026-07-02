2 arrested, 5 taken to hospital in Orchard Road brawl

A brawl near a hotel in Orchard Road during the early hours of Thursday (July 2) morning saw five people taken to the hospital and two arrested.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 2.45am along Buyong Road near Concorde Hotel Singapore.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, two groups of people had clashed, with one person stabbed in the neck.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted at about 3am to the incident near the junction of Orchard Road and Buyong Road.

When police arrived, officers found four injured men, all aged 38, at the scene. Three suffered lacerations while one had minor injuries.

Five people were taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, added the SCDF.

Following investigations, two men, aged 25 and 27, were arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means and a knife was seized as a case exhibit, said the police.

The 27-year-old man was subsequently taken conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Editor's note: The headline and copy for this story have been edited for clarity.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com