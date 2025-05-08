2 arrested after video of man viciously assaulting another goes viral

Two people have been arrested after a video of a man getting violently attacked went viral, according to the police on Wednesday (May 7).

A 31-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were arrested for their alleged involvement in a case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with common intention and suspected drug consumption.

In the 49-second video posted on Facebook on Tuesday, the victim can be seen handing over a plastic bag to a man in what appears to be a transaction.

After a few words were exchanged, the victim then appears to return the man his banknote while tapping on his phone.

However, the man receiving the handoff suddenly delivers an uppercut to the victim, sending the latter's glasses flying.

The man follows this up with a flurry of blows, causing the victim to reel backwards and collapse on the ground, as punches continue to rain down upon him.

As the victim tries to right himself, the attacker kicks him in the head, knocking him back against the wall.

The victim's bloodied face and hands and face are shown as the video ends.

The video has since garnered over 4,600 reactions and more than 1,700 comments.

According to a statement from the Singapore Police Force, the police were alerted to the clip at around 1.20pm.

Officers from the Central Police Division and Criminal Investigation Department responded with ground enquiries, while also working in collaboration with the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and Singapore Prison Service.

They identified the victim and assailant, as well as the woman who was allegedly responsible for filming the video, the police said.

A raid was conducted in the vicinity of Sengkang West Way and both the attacker and the woman were subsequently arrested.

The assailant was also arrested for possession of offensive weapons. Two machetes, an axe and a baseball bat, along with three mobile phones, 14 e-vaporisers, 450 e-vaporiser components and over $3,000 in cash were seized as case exhibits.

Further investigations are still ongoing.

Zero tolerance for 'brazen acts of violence': Police, CNB

The police and CNB also highlighted that they have "zero tolerance" for such "brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law".

"We will not hesitate to act against those who do so and will deal with them severely in accordance with the law," the police stated.

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, it is an offence to import, distribute, sell or offer for sale e-vaporisers and their components.

Any person convicted of an offence is can receive a fine of up to $10,000, or imprisonment of up to six months or both for the first offence.

For second and subsequent offences, they may face a fine of up to $20,000, or imprisonment of up to 12 months or both. All prohibited tobacco items will also be seized and confiscated.

