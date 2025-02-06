2 arrested for allegedly attacking man with a brick in Geylang

Two men have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a man with a brick in Geylang.

The police were alerted to the incident which occurred at Lorong 21 Geylang on Tuesday (Feb 4) at 9am, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The two individuals, aged 21 and 22, had allegedly used a brick to attack a 43-year-old man.

The victim was conveyed to Changi General Hospital after being found with multiple fractures on his face and abrasions on his body.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division used images from CCTVs and police cameras to identify the suspects and arrested them within 11 hours of the report.

The two men will be charged in court on Thursday with the offence of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means with common intention.

If convicted, the suspects face jail terms of up to 15 years. They may also be caned and/or fined.

"The police have zero tolerance for such brazen acts of violence and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," said the police.

[[nid:688865]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com