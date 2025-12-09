Collectible currency, liquor and jewellery: 2 men arrested for separate housebreaking cases

Two men in their 40s were arrested on Monday (Dec 8) for their alleged involvement in separate housebreaking cases around Singapore.

In the first case, a 40-year-old Chinese national is suspected of breaking into three residential units along Chuan Drive and Li Hwan Close in Serangoon Gardens, and in the vicinity of Sentosa between Sunday and Monday.

The police said in a statement on Tuesday that the man had allegedly broken into the homes while the occupants were away and made off with jewellery items.

Officers seized the stolen jewellery as well as cash totalling over $1,000, four ez-link cards, a cap and a wig from the suspect.

He will be taken to court on Dec 10 and charged with housebreaking.

The other man, 47, arrested in an unrelated housebreaking case allegedly targeted a residential unit along Circuit Road, said the police on the same day.

More than $100 in cash, a photo frame containing assortments of old collectible currency notes, coins and jewellery valued at about $1,000, and two bottles of liquor with a value of $2,200 were reported missing on Sunday noon.

Only the jewellery has been recovered from the man.

He will be charged with housebreaking and theft also on Dec 10.

If convicted, both men may face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Members of the public are reminded to take precautionary measures to secure their homes and belongings, especially during the year-end holiday period when many are travelling.

Secure the windows and doors of homes and consider installing a burglar alarm or CCTV cameras. Additionally, avoid storing large amounts of cash or valuables at home.

