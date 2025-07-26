2 arrested for suspected involvement in government official impersonation scams

Two men will be charged in court on Saturday (July 26) for their suspected involvement in several cases of government official impersonation scams.

The duo, aged 20 and 21, allegedly impersonated an official from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, said the police on July 25.

The scammers allegedly instructed a victim to hand over $35,000 in cash to one of the men, who acted as a cash mule, according to a police report received on June 23.

Following extensive ground inquiries and investigations, officers from the Anti-Scam Command managed to arrest the two men on July 24.

Preliminary investigations by the police found that the other man involved is allegedly the accomplice of the cash mule.

The two men were allegedly working under instructions from an unknown person to collect money from scam victims.

Police also believe that the duo are involved in other similar cases.

The 20-year-old man faces a fine of up to $500,000, a jail term of up to 10 years, or both if convicted on the charge of assisting another to retain benefits from criminal conduct.

The 21-year-old man, charged with the offence of using property reasonably suspected to be benefits from criminal conduct, will face a maximum fine of $150,000, a jail term of three years, or both if convicted.

Those with information relating to such crimes should call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit an online query.

Members of the public can also use the ScamShield app or call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799 for more information on scams.

