2 arrested for suspected involvement in the sale of fake mobile phones

Two men, aged 40 and 34, were arrested on Wednesday (March 19) for their suspected involvement in the sale of fake mobile phones.

The police received a report from a woman who was allegedly cheated by the 40-year-old man on March 12.

According to the police, the man approached the victim at City Plaza and sold her a fake iPhone 16 Pro Max for $600, but she was unable to log into her Apple ID account.

She then took the phone to an authorised retailer who confirmed that the phone is fake.

The police subsequently established the identity of the man and arrested him, along with his suspected accomplice, a 34-year-old man.

Twenty-two counterfeit mobile phones, charging cables, and more than $1,000 cash were seized from them.

Both men will be charged in court on Thursday (March 20) with the offence of cheating, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

10 people being probed for fraudulent registration of prepaid SIM cards

Two men, aged 30 and 58, were arrested on March 5 for their suspected involvement in the fraudulent registration of prepaid SIM cards.

Seven other men and a woman, aged between 27 and 50, are assisting with investigations.

They came under investigation during a simultaneous police raid at three mobile phone shops, two at Serangoon Road and one at Woodlands Industrial Park.

According to the police, ​​​​​​preliminary investigations revealed that they had allegedly used information from legitimate customers to pre-register for additional prepaid SIM cards.

All 10 people are under investigation for illegally obtaining personal information, unauthorised modification of computer material and facilitating the fraudulent registration of SIM cards that facilitate criminal activity.

For each offence, these people face a fine of up to $10,000, an imprisonment term of up to three years, or both.

