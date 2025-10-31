2 arrested for vape-related offences; over 100 e-vaporisers and pods seized

Two Singaporeans were arrested after the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) conducted two separate operations on Thursday (Oct 30), seizing about $4,920 in cash and a total of 115 e-vaporiser pods and 13 e-vaporisers believed to contain etomidate.

In a statement on Friday (Oct 31), CNB said it acted on a tip-off and arrested a 42-year-old Singaporean man at his Yishun Ring Road residence for suspected drug offences.

A search of the unit uncovered vape-related products and about $3,900 in cash.

Suspecting that the man had discarded items down the kitchen rubbish chute, officers searched the chute linked to the unit and recovered 109 e-vaporiser pods and 11 e-vaporisers believed to contain etomidate.

On the same day, CNB officers conducted an operation at another residential unit in the vicinity of Fernvale Lane, which led to the arrest of a 31-year-old Singaporean woman for suspected drug offences.

A search of the unit and her belongings uncovered several vape-related products, including six e-vaporiser pods and two e-vaporisers believed to contain etomidate, as well as about $1,025 in cash.

Under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973 (MDA), it is an offence for any person to traffic in a controlled drug or offer to do so.

It is also an offence to carry out or offer to carry out any act preparatory to trafficking in a controlled drug.

Under the MDA, individuals who import, sell or distribute e-vaporisers laced with etomidate will be prosecuted.

Investigations into both suspects are ongoing.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

[[nid:724639]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com